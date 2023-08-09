Saudi Arabian embassy reopens in Tehran

9 Aug. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia has resumed its work in Tehran. This is reported by an informed source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

According to him, it happened a few days ago.

"The Saudi Arabian Embassy officially resumed its work in the Iranian capital on August 6 on Sunday",

the Ministry's representative said

Restoration of diplomatic relations

Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed diplomatic relations after talks held in China on March 10 this year. The Iranian embassies and consulates in Riyadh and Jeddah resumed activities in June.