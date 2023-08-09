Russian chips become popular in Azerbaijan

9 Aug. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is actively buying Russian potato chips. According to the data for 2022, the country entered the list of top five importers, the press service of Agroexport under the Russian Ministry of Agriculture reports.

According to the agency, Azerbaijan has purchased almost 634 tons of Russian chips. Kazakhstan, Belarus and Uzbekistan are in the top 3 of this list. Kyrgyzstan has also become one of the key buyers of chips.

Agroexport said that Russia had significantly increased the supply of chips abroad. In recent years, exports have reached 44 thousand tons, the country has supplied goods worth $188 million.