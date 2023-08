9 Aug. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brazilian footballer Camilo, known for playing for the French "Lyon", became a player of the "Akhmat" Grozny, the FC Akhmat's press service reports.

The contract with a defensive midfielder was signed for 4 years. Before Lyon, Camilo played for the Brazilian Ponte Preta. The footballer also played for the Brazilian club Cuiaba.

"We welcome Camilo to our team, we wish him good matches, good luck and victories with Akhmat",

FC "Akhmat" announced.