Kazakhstan prepares three-year ban on LNG export

9 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Liquefied gas may become a banned product for export for up to three years in Kazakhstan.

"The Ministry of Energy has developed a draft order to ban the export of liquefied gas by road for three years and by rail for a period of six months",



the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.

The discussion on the bill will end on August 18.

Consumption of liquefied gas in Kazakhstan in 2022 increased by 28% compared to the data for the previous year. In 2023 consumption continues to grow. In order to prevent interruptions and shortages of demanded fuel, the Ministry is preparing a new export ban.