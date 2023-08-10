Tbilisi-Delhi flights launched

10 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Indigo, a major Indian budget airline, has launched direct flights linking Delhi with Tbilisi International Airport.

TAV Georgia, the company operating Tbilisi and Batumi airports, announced, noting 186 passengers had boarded the company’s first flight.

The Indian airline will operate three weekly flights between the two locations.

Director of the United Airports of Georgia Irakli Karkashadze said the airports body had “successfully concluded the long, five-year, rather tense negotiations” with the airline to start operations in Georgia.