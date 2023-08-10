Azerbaijani President receives new Russian Ambassador

10 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mikhail Yevdokimov.

Mikhail Yevdokimov was appointed Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan on June 14 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Azerbaijani presidentail website.

Mikhail Evdokimov was born on August 3, 1959. He graduated from Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1981, speaks English and French.

Since the same year, he has been working in the system of the Foreign Ministry in various diplomatic positions in the central office and abroad. In 1996-1997, he headed a section of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in 1997-2001 he served as a senior adviser to the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

In 2001-2002, he worked as the head of a section of the Department for European Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2002-2011 - as deputy director of the same department. In May-November 2011, he held the position of Deputy Director, and since November 2011 - Director of the First Department of the CIS countries.