10 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate dropped by 19.5 kopecks since the closure of the previous trading session and amounted to 97.01 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on August 10.

The euro-to-ruble exchange rate was down by 17 kopecks to 106.47 rubles.

In turn, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate remained almost the same if compared to the previous trading and dropped down by 0.1 kopecks to 13.431 rubles.