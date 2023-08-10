At least 60 injured in explosion at Sergiyev Posad warehouse

10 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people injured in the explosion at a pyrotechnics plant in Russia's Sergiyev Posad has grown to 60, head of the city district Dmitry Akulov said.

Nine people are reported missing, one woman died in a hospital.

The explosion occurred in Sergiyev Posad in a warehouse containing pyrotechnics made by the Pyro-Ross company, which, according to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, is adjacent to the plant’s premises but is an independent enterprise. The blast wave smashed windows in houses on two streets.

Rescuers are working to clear the debris, with 150 people involved in work to deal with the aftermath of the blast. The enterprise has been evacuated.