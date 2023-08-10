Bayramov: Armenia continues its provocations

10 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia deliberately escalates the situation in the region using various pretexts, spreading such claims as "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis" in the region, which impedes the peace process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The diplomat stressed that Armenia's ongoing claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, its refusal to completely withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, its interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan are unacceptable.

Bayramov recalled that Armenia continues its provocations against the Lachin border checkpoint established by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory, but despite this, the Azerbaijani side creates conditions for the passage of Armenian residents in both directions.

The diplomat stressed that Yerevan creates obstacles on the roads for the transportation of goods, which once again proves that the allegations about the "blockade" and the "humanitarian situation" are political manipulation.