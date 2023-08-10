Moscow lists conditions for resumption of grain deal

10 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Restoration of the grain deal is possible only if the systemized conditions proposed by the Russian side are met and only if the agreement is consistent with the stated humanitarian objectives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

It is required to solve systemic problems:

reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT,

resumption of spare parts deliveries,

establishment of transportation logistics and insurance,

restoration of Russian companies' access to their foreign assets.