10 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia announced the expansion of its visitor e-visa scheme to the nationals of eight countries, including Georgia.

The countries also include Albania, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Tourism said.

Nationals of these countries can apply for a visitor visa electronically or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s ports.