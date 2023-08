10 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has included in its federal "blacklist" Israel's Pegasus and Predator spywares, which were recently mentioned in publications about targeting the phones of Armenia’s officials.

It is known that more than 10 politicians and public in Armenia were targeted by the Israeli Pegasus program.

It was reported that traces of the Predator spyware were found in Armenia’s server infrastructure.