10 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Six people were killed in a gas explosion in a residential building in Iran's Bagh-e Malek region, the head of public relations for the provincial ambulance service, Aref Asle-Sharkhani said.

The tragedy occurred early in the morning, at 6:30 (local time). The gas explosion killed one woman and five men.

At the same time, Aref Asle-Sharkhani did not disclose the causes of the gas explosion in the house.