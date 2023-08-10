Europe's largest outdoor swimming pool to be reconstructed in Adygea

10 Aug. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Maikop has Europe's largest outdoor swimming pool. It has been in need of a major overhaul for a long time. The government allocated funds for reconstruction this year.

The unique swimming pool will make it possible to complete the improvement of the park's embankment. It will also allow spending time on the beach in the city center. Besides, it will become a tourist attraction, the head of Adygea noted.

"Realizing the social significance of this project, we have repeatedly gone to the federal center with a request for funds. For our part, we will do everything necessary to implement the project as efficiently as possible. After the receipt of funds and all the necessary competitive procedures, we will immediately begin the pool's overhaul",

Murat Kumpilov said.

Paths will be laid and flower beds will be planted around this pool. What is more, lanterns and sculptures will be installed, stairways will be renewed and an amphitheater will be built too.