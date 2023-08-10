Сoncert to be held in Dagestan in honor of Rasul Gamzatov's 100th anniversary

10 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the end of next week, Makhachkala will host the premiere of a musical and dramatic concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Rasul Gamzatov. This is stated on the Telegram-kagal of the Ministry of Culture of Dagestan.

The Ministry noted that the event would be held in Makhachkala on August 20.

"On August 20, the Dagestan State Opera and Ballet Theater will host the premiere of the musical and drama concert "I Think About You". The project is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national poet of Dagestan Rasul Gamzatov",

Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Dagestan said.

As part of the concert, works written on the poet's verses will be performed.

"The concert was based on vocal and choral music written on the poet's poems, uniting the musical and poetic layers into a single dramatic line",

the Ministry said.