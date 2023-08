10 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, August 10, Armenia and Iran extended the gas-for-electricity agreement until 2030, the Armenian Ministry of Infrastructure reports.

The document was signed by the General Director of "Yerevan Thermal Power Plant" CJSC Aram Ghazaryan and Deputy Minister of Oil of Iran Majid Chegeni.

Gas-for-electricity

Yerevan and Tehran agreed on such an exchange in 2009. Since then, Armenia has received gas from Iran, and electricity has been supplied in the opposite direction.