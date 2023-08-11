More than 20 people injured by earthquake in Turkey's Malatya

11 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 23 people were injured in an earthquake that struck the Malatya Province in eastern Turkey.

"23 citizens were injured as a result of falling from heights," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

A number of Malatya residents panicked and jumped out of windows fearing that their homes might collapse as a result of tremors.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Malatya at approximately 9.00 p.m. local time. The epicenter was located 11 km southwest from the city of Malatya, home to 441,000 people, at the depth of 11 km.