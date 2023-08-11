Tanker catches fire near Iranian coast

11 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast on August 10, Iranian state media reported, adding that all crew members were safe.

"Twenty-two of the ship's crew have been rescued by Iranian rescue teams after the ship's captain requested assistance from the port authorities," state TV quoted a local ports official as saying.

The official said that the tanker, carrying 40,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, had experienced "a problem in the engine room due to a fire."