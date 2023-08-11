Russia ready to bring new countries into gas union

11 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The gas union of Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan may also include other states, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"We do not rule out the possibility of expanding trilateral cooperation in the gas sector. We know that other states are also showing interest in it. We are open to such cooperation on the understanding that it should be mutually beneficial and constructive, taking into account the positions of all participants," head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department Dmitry Birichevsky said.

Moscow proposed the creation of the tripartite gas union last November. According to the project, Russian gas will be transited along the Central Asia-Center pipeline.

This gas pipeline makes it possible to supply gas not only to Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, but also to the countries of Eastern Europe, RIA Novosti reports.