Iran oil output to rise by summer end

11 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will soon produce 3.5 million barrels of oil per day, chief executive of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojastehmehr said.

According to him, global supply while other crude producers are limiting output.

The NIOC CEO said that Iran was producing 2.2 million bpd when the current administration took office in 2021 and will reach 3.5 million bpd by the end of the Iranian month of Shahrivar (Sep. 22).

Khojastehmehr added that Iran’s oil output from onshore and offshore fields, a figure he did not share, will increase by 150,000 bpd within the next two weeks.

He added to say that 100,000 bpd will also be added to the current volume by Sept. 22, 2023, bringing the country’s oil output to 3.5 million bpd by the end of the summer.