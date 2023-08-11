Another body recovered in Georgia's Shovi landslide disaster zone

11 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers have recovered the body of the 22nd victim of the Shovi resort landslide in Georgia’s west, head of the Georgian Emergency Management Service Teimuraz Mgebrishvili said on Friday, with at least 11 people still missing.

The official said the body had been found in river Rioni, 20 km from the disaster epicentre in the Oni municipality of the Racha region, adding the rescuers had also found lower limbs of a human body.

He said boats had been involved in the search for the missing, and said the operation would also cover the Ambrolauri municipality of the region - more than 50 km from Shovi.

Mgebrishvili noted remains of domestic animals were being removed from the water in the location to prevent infections.

The landslide hit cottages and other infrastructure in the resort in the afternoon of August 3, with over 800 professionals from the Emergency Management Service and the country’s Defence Forces involved in search and rescue efforts in its aftermath.