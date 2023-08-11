Iran's membership in BRICS backed

11 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The South African President said at the talks with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that his country supports the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in BRICS.

"South Africa is interested in Iran being accepted as a member of BRICS as a friendly country of South Africa. Tehran has the full support of Pretoria Africa in this regard," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

At the moment, 23 countries want to join the BRICS, the states filled official requests to join the alliance. Iran is one of the BRICS candidates, it looks forward to obtain the opportunity of accelerated membership in BRICS with strong support from Pretoria.