Zakharyan reaches agreement with Spanish club

11 Aug. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan is close to moving to Spain. Local media write about it.

According to them, the Russian national team's 20-year-old midfielder agreed to move to Real Sociedad.

The club from San Sebastian is ready to pay 12 million euros + bonuses for the transfer. The deal could close in the coming days.

Let us remind you that in the 2022/23 season, Arsen played 27 matches for Dynamo in the Russian Championship. He has 4 goals and 7 assists.

Real Sociedad finished 4th last season. The club had 71 points. This will allow the Spanish team to play in the new season in the Champions League.