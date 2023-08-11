РУС ENG

Zakharyan reaches agreement with Spanish club

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan is close to moving to Spain. Local media write about it.

According to them, the Russian national team's 20-year-old midfielder agreed to move to Real Sociedad.

The club from San Sebastian is ready to pay 12 million euros + bonuses for the transfer. The deal could close in the coming days.

Let us remind you that in the 2022/23 season, Arsen played 27 matches for Dynamo in the Russian Championship. He has 4 goals and 7 assists.

Real Sociedad finished 4th last season. The club had 71 points. This will allow the Spanish team to play in the new season in the Champions League.

