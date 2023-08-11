West Nile fever reaches Ingushetia

11 Aug. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

West Nile fever has reached Ingushetia, the press service of the republican department of Rospotrebnadzor reports.

According to the department, confirmed cases of infection have already been registered in the region. The authorities did not specify the exact number of people.

The main carriers of the disease are mosquitoes. Fever in an infected person can last either 1-2 days or 5-7 days. In addition to temperatures up to 38-40 degrees, a person has vomiting, diarrhea, chills and headaches.

The department also emphasized that the nervous system of one of 150 patients is affected, the brain and its membranes become inflamed. People of all ages can find themselves in this situation.