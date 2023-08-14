Israel offers help to Hawaii fire victims

14 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed his condolences for those in Hawaii who have suffered from the massive forest fire in that U.S. state.

The death toll stood at 93 on August 12 night, with officials warning it would climb higher after fires raged across the Hawaiian island of Maui in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

"On behalf of the state and people of Israel I express heartfelt condolences to the people of Hawaii over the devastating destruction and loss of life caused by the wildfires. Israel stands with Hawaii and offers its hand in support at this difficult time," Cohen said.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that 2,200 structures had been destroyed or damaged in West Maui - 86% residential buildings. “The losses approach $6 billion in estimate,” said Green, adding that it will take “an incredible amount of time” to recover.

The wildfire razed the town of Lahaina on the western side of the island, leading to questions about the response from authorities.