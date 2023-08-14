Armenian side resumes shelling of Azerbaijani territories

14 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last night, Armenia fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar and Nakhchivan, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Starting from 22:45 of August 13 to 07:05 of August 14, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of Basarkechar district and the Arazdayan settlement of Davali district using arms of various caliber subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the directions of the Mollabayramli settlement of Kalbajar district and the Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak district," the statement reads.

The minuistry added that the Azerbaijan army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.