14 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Greek Aegean Airlines will launch direct flights on the Athens-Baku-Athens route this September.

The airlines schedule the flights twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The first flight on the route will depart from Athens on September 29 at 23:05 (GMT +3), with an arrival in the capital of Azerbaijan at 03:20 (GMT +4).

The return flights will depart at 04:20 (GMT +4), with arrival in Athens at 06:50 (GMT +3).