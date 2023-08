14 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate surpassed 101 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 23, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 11:11 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.59% at 101.01 rubles.

By 11:30 a.m., the dollar had slightly extended gains to 1.6% trading at 101.03 rubles.

Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was up by 1.8% at 110.73 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.31% at 13.875 rubles.