Azerbaijani boxers conclude II CIS Games with 10 medals

14 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Boxing competitions have ended at the II CIS Games in Belarus. The Azerbaijani team finished the prestigious tournament with 10 medals.

Aynur Mikayilova (54 kg), Mukhammedali Qasimzade (60 kg), Ziya Gasanov (71 kg) and Farhad Sheydayev (75 kg) won silver medals for our team. Omar Aslanly (54 kg), Aslan Guliyev (63.5 kg), Lala Madatova (48 kg), Aysu Ismailova (50 kg), Narmin Alizade (52 kg) and Gizbes Iskender (60 kg) became bronze medalists.

With this result, the team of Azerbaijan took fifth place in the team standings.