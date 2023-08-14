Underage Iranians not to be detained for not wearing hijab

14 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Underage Iranian girls will not be detained and taken to police stations for not wearing the hijab, speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"Under the law on the hijab, girls younger than 18 will not be taken to police stations. Allegations that the underage will be detained and taken to police [for not wearing the hijab] are not true," he said.

Under Iran’s Criminal Code, women seen without the traditional headscarf may be punished by fines and prison terms of from ten days to two months. Along with that, they may face administrative measures such as firing from the government service, an exile, a ban on leaving the country, and the forfeiture of property. Those who encourage others for dropping the hijab may be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.