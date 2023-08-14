Baku: Yerevan trying to block peace settlement

14 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The efforts for durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have become hostages to Yerevan’s policy of deliberate tension and revanchism and face serious challenges, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, noting that Armenia once again attempts to instrumentalize the UN Security Council for its political, military, and informational manipulation campaign

"Armenia's appeal to the Security Council "comes at a time when Armenia itself deliberately and intentionally obstructs all the efforts made through international partners to find a balanced, law-based, and reasonable solution on the ground" in the wake of unfounded claims of a "worsening humanitarian situation" and "continued blockade" in the area," the ministry said.

On August 11, an agreement was reached in recent days as a result of the efforts of the international partners on the transportation of goods by the ICRC via the "Aghdam - Khankendi" route and, after 24 hours, the intensification of the passage through the Lachin road via the ICRC.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada also said that a Yevlakh meeting between the representatives of Azerbaijan and the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh was agreed upon.