14 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 77-year-old told The Sunday Times he has a “close to 100 per cent” chance of beating President Joe Biden in a national election.

Trump is facing a maximum of 55 years in prison if found guilty of the four criminal charges against him related to the 6 January Capitol riot and his alleged plot to stay in power.