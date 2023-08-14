Suspects arrested for complicity in planning terrorist attack in Iran's Shiraz

14 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian authorities have arrested four suspects for complicity in planning a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province Chief Magistrate Kazem Mousavi said.

"As of now, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident," IRNA cited the senior jurist as saying.

Mousavi added that officials were still interrogating a suspected terrorist detained soon after the attack.

On Sunday, there was a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh tomb, a revered shrine and place of pilgrimage for Iranian Muslims in the southern Fars Province. According to the latest reports, the attack claimed the life of one victim and left at least eight others injured.