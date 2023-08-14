Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Iran over terrorist attack on holy site

14 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned yesterday’s terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

"We strongly condemn the terror attack in Shiraz, that claimed the lives of innocent people," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan suffered from terrorism.

"Therefore, Azerbaijan condemns all its forms and manifestations. We extend our condolences to families of the victims of this attack, the government and the people of Iran," the ministry said.

The holy site attack

The terror attack took place in the city of Shiraz in southern Iran on August 13. Two militants tried to enter the shrine and started shooting. At least eignt people were wounded.