Pashinyan preparing troops for attack on Azerbaijan?

14 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian side intensified shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army. Today, fire was opened on Kalbajar once again, two hours after night shelling.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire once again.

"On August 14, starting from 09:20 to 12:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region," the ministry said.

Moreover, these territories were periodically subjected to fire from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14.

The Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures in the indicated direction in both cases.

Last week, the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region on the afternoon of August 13, and in the directions of the Bazirkhana and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar region in the evening of August 11.

In the morning of August 12, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, opened fire in the direction of the Aghdam district, as well as in the direction of the Khojavand district in the afternoon of August 12.