Quran burned in Stockholm

14 Aug. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Quran was burned in Stockholm near the Swedish Parliament. The organizers of the action were migrants from Iraq who had previously held similar "events". Let us note that the action was agreed with the local police.

The Muslims who were on the square at the time of the action called for the blasphemers to be stopped and drew the attention of the audience to the fact that the sacred books' burning had nothing to do with freedom of speech and democracy.

Subsequently, one of those who tried to stop the Quran burning was detained by the local police.