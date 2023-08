14 Aug. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia, the traffic of vehicles from the village of Mukhuri in the Chkhorotsku municipality is temporarily prohibited. This was reported by the administration of the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region.

This decision was made against the background of an increased risk of a landslide.

The situation on the site was studied by employees of the National Environmental Agency. They will send their recommendations to the region's administration, after which the relevant measures will be adopted.