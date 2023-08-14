Iranian Foreign Ministry announces progress in cooperation with IAEA

14 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and the IAEA have made good progress in cooperation. This statement was made by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic during a press conference in Tehran.

"We have made good progress in cooperation on some issues that the IAEA believes remain unresolved",



Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

According to him, in particular these are the issues related to the fulfilment of Tehran’s obligations under the safeguards agreement under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The Minister also noted that the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, played an important role in negotiations with Iran on guarantees.