Ruble rises at the end of the day

14 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Following the announcement by the Russian Central Bank of an extraordinary meeting at the key rate, the ruble strengthened its position on the Moscow Exchange.

Thus, according to the exchange holding, the US currency fell below 100 rubles. It was trading for tomorrow at 98,72 rubles at 17:37.

The euro exchange rate has also changed. Now it costs 107,78 rubles. As for the yuan exchange rate, its value is 13,51 rubles.

It should be added that the ruble reacted by strengthening against the background of the announcement made by the Russian Central Bank of an extraordinary meeting on the key rate. It will take place on August 15.