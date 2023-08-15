Iran FM to pay visit to Saudi Arabia

15 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will pay a visit to Riyadh this week.

Based on Iranian media reports, the visit is expected to concentrate on bilateral issues. According to the source, the visit is scheduled for August 17.

Abdollahian saud that he will be accompanied by new Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati.

Earlier, Saudi Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Amir-Abdollahian will pay a visit to Riyadh in the near future at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart.

Iran-Saudi ties

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect, 7 years after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016. In June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh as well as its consulate general and representative office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.