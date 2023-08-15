Dagestan mourning: explosion in Makhachkala kills 30 people

15 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Dagestan Region has announced a day of mourning after a blast rocked a gas station on the outskirts of the city of Makhachkala, the regional governor’s press service said.

Thirty people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the blast.

"Dagestan’s head Sergey Melikov is sending his condolences to the families and friends of those killed. He has issued an order declaring August 15 to be a day of mourning in the Republic of Dagestan," the statement reads.

On the day of mourning, national flags will fly at half-staff across the region; it is also recommended that cultural institutions and broadcasters cancel entertainment activities and programs.

What happened in Makhachkala?

On August 14 evening, an explosion took place at a filling station on the outskirts of Makhachkala. A huge fire broke out. The fire triggered a blast, which resulted in casualtirs and fatalities. In addition, nearby buildings and cars were damaged.

According to the latest data, the area of the fire reached 600 square meters. The open fire was extinguished.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry reported that a total of 105 people were injured, and 30 of them died. Three of those killed were children.

What is happening in Dagestan now?

The causes and the nature of the explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala are being determined, with the place of the initial explosion opposite the filling station.

The authorities in Dagestan are clarifying the lists of those killed in an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala, the region’s Health Minister Tatyana Belyayeva said.

A criminal case has been initiated after an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala.

Gas supply was limited in the Makhachkala district where the explosion took place.