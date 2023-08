15 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A session of the UN Security Council, convened at the request of Armenia, will be held on August 16, at 23:00 to discuss the Lachin road and the humanitarian situation in Karabakh, according to the U.S. Mission to the UN

The meeting will be held at the request of Armenia, the U.S. Mission said. Armenia will be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.