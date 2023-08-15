Case filed against Iran's ex-president Rouhani

15 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s former President Hassan Rouhani faces several cases in a special prosecutor’s office for the clergy over his interventions in foreign exchange and stock market, judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi said.

According to Setayeshi, Rouhani is a cleric, and cases against him have been filed in the special prosecutor's office in line with the relevant jurisdiction.

He did not provide details of the cases filed against the former president.

Hassan Rouhani served as the president of Iran for two four-year terms between 2013 and 2021. He was succeeded by Ebrahim Raisi in August 2021.