15 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new Armenian-Azerbaijani meetings regarding the peace treaty will be held in September, Armenia's Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said.

According to him, the representatives of Baku and Yerevan will discuss the peace treaty in September. However, he did not disclose where the meeting will be held.

The last meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in July in Moscow. Prior to this, the diplomats held talks in the United States.