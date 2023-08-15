Baku accuses Yerevan of refusing to provide information on mass graves

15 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aide to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev accused the Armenian side of refusing to provide detailed information about the mass graves' location.

On social networks, he recalled the discovery of a mass grave of 4,000 Azerbaijani civilians, which was located next to the Shusha prison. Hajiyev noted that not only prisoners of war had been kept in the building, but also civilians who were tortured and killed.

In June, a mass grave was found on the territory of the Shusha prison. During the excavations, which lasted from August 1 to August 15, the remains of 17 dead people were found.

Prior to this, mass graves were found in the settlements of Aghdam, Shusha, Khojavend, Khojaly and Fuzuli districts, as well as in Kalbajar and Aghdam.