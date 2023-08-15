Kazakhstan to partially upgrade passenger car fleet

15 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

By the end of 2023, JSC "Passenger Transportation" in Kazakhstan will purchase 100 modern and very comfortable passenger cars from JSC ZIKSTO, the company's press service reported.

"The cars are equipped with air conditioning, video surveillance and fire extinguishing systems. They have refrigerators, microwave ovens, a dispenser with drinking water and a hot water tank, as well as electrical sockets",

JSC "Passenger transportation" said.

For now, the upgrade will affect only the western direction, but in the near future, from 2025, the world-famous Swiss company Stadler will start supplying its modern cars to the country.

Until 2030, "Passenger Transportation" will buy 537 of its wagons, the company added.