Iranian Foreign Ministry: Attacker on Azerbaijani embassy will be severely punished

15 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the attacker on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran would face serious punishment.

According to him, the local court will determine the guilt and the measure of punishment.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack on the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Iran, one person was killed and two were injured. The attacker was arrested by police at the scene of the crime.

The Azerbaijani authorities regarded the attack as a terrorist act.