Azerbaijani Armed Forces come under fire in Gadabay direction

15 Aug. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, August 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were shelled again. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry noted that the shelling began at 18:05.

"Units of the Armenian Armed Forces from their positions in the direction of the settlements of Shishgaya and Goysu of the Basarkechar district fired from various-caliber small arms at several positions of the Azerbaijani Army stationed in the direction of the settlement of Galakend of the Gadabay district ",

Ministry of Defense said.

The Ministry noted that the Azerbaijani military took retaliatory measures.