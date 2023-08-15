Lavrov and Bayramov discuss Karabakh

15 Aug. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov held phone talks. During the negotiations, they discussed the practical implementation of previously agreed steps to establish peace in Karabakh.

"An exchange of views was held on the most relevant international and regional agenda. Special emphasis was placed on the need for the practical implementation of steps aimed at speedy de-escalation of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, including the unblocking of humanitarian routes, especially the Lachin corridor",

Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It was emphasized that the ministers focused on the lack of alternatives to the implementation of the entire complex of tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve a sustainable normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. In conclusion, they stressed the inadmissibility of replacing specific work in this area with populist actions.