Abdollahian and Borrell discuss nuclear deal's restoration

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell held phone conversation on August 15.

The diplomats exchanged views on some topics of mutual interest, including the relations between Iran and the EU, as well as the removal of sanctions.

He also pointed to the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying that now both sides are on the right path of cooperation.

Referring to the results obtained at the current stage of the indirect agreement with U.S, the top EU diplomat said he believes that some misunderstandings between Iran and Europe can be resolved through dialogue.